Both drivers impaired in Spring Grove Village crash that killed woman, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two men driving separate cars in a fatal car crash last October were both impaired, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The crash happened Oct. 15 on Winton Road near Gray Road in Spring Grove Village.

It killed Mildred Hall, 56, of Pleasant Ridge.

Prosecutors say Javas St. Clair, 29, was speeding in one direction while Dale Abbott, 54, was coming from the other.

Abbott tried to make a left turn when St. Clair’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Abbott’s vehicle.

Hall was Abbott’s passenger, according to prosecutors.

Both Abbott and St. Clair were determined to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, prosecutors say.

Jail records indicate neither Abbott nor St. Clair is in custody.

