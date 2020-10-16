Coroner IDs passenger who died in Spring Grove Village crash

Coroner IDs passenger who died in Spring Grove Village crash
The deadly crash happened in the 4800 block of Gray Road, police said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 16, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 8:39 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a passenger who died in a crash in Spring Grove Village Thursday.

A coroner’s report lists her as Mildred Hall, 56, of Pleasant Ridge.

Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of Gray Road near Winton Road for a report of a car accident with possible entrapment before noon Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

They arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle on its top.

The person inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the fire department.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 513-352-2514.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.