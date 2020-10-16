Coroner IDs passenger who died in Spring Grove Village crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a passenger who died in a crash in Spring Grove Village Thursday.
A coroner’s report lists her as Mildred Hall, 56, of Pleasant Ridge.
Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of Gray Road near Winton Road for a report of a car accident with possible entrapment before noon Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
They arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle on its top.
The person inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the fire department.
Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 513-352-2514.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.