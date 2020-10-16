Courthouse employee charged after keeping deputies from defendant, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County Courthouse employee is now facing charges after she stood in the way of deputies taking a defendant person away from the courthouse.
Oliva Lawson was working in the help center of the courthouse on Sept. 28, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
As Lawson was working, the sheriff’s office says a defendant who had been found guilty was being escorted out by deputies when that person took off.
The defendant ran to the help center where Lawson was.
Once the person was inside, Lawson tries to shut the door on the reporting officer and a deputy, blocking them from the defendant, the sheriff’s report says.
Lawson then starts consoling the defendant while deputies tell her several times they are trying to get the woman out of the courthouse, according to the report.
Several minutes later, the defendant leaves with Lawson following behind.
Hamilton County’s risk manager says the video footage of the incident is part of a criminal investigation and can’t be released at this time.
Lawson’s lawyer says she was just doing her job and never got in the deputies' way.
“No one told her ‘you’re interfering with us’ and two weeks later she’s getting charged with a crime that’s ridiculous,” said David Singleton, Lawson’s lawyer. “Perhaps there’s a misunderstanding and a misinterpretation of events, but Olivia was not trying to impede that’s absolutely false.”
When asked for a comment on the investigation, both the sheriff’s office and Lawson declined.
