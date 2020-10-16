Driver dies from injuries in crash with Cincinnati Fire Department ambulance, coroner confirms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 27-year-old driver has died from injuries in a crash involving a Cincinnati Fire Department ambulance Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
A coroner’s report identifies him as Levon Davis of Corryville.
The crash occurred on Central Parkway near Marshall Street in Camp Washington Thursday sometime around 8 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.
Two other people were injured, including two Cincinnati Fire Department personnel.
Police said firefighters had to cut Davis out of the vehicle before taking them to the hospital.
The fire personnel suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
The weather may have played a role, police said Thursday night.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.