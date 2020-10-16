FC Cincinnati season ticket deposits due Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday is the deadline for 2021 season ticket deposits as FC Cincinnati prepares to move into West End Stadium.
You can get a season ticket for less than $20 per match to watch the MLS franchise at the $250 million venue.
Fans have until midnight to put down a fifty dollar deposit to get a place in line to select reserve seats.
For season ticket members, it is based on your priority.
If you’re not a season ticket member, it depends on the timing of your deposit.
Everyone gets a chance to personally select their seats during a special event still in the works as the club transitions to the new stadium (capacity 26,000) next spring.
“Our fans have always been our top priority from day one since we launched as a club," Jeff Smith, V.P. of Sales and Ticketing said.
"So what we wanted to do was deliver the West End Stadium experience for our fans and educate our fans, as they begin to be looking at seating options and ultimately select their seats in West End Stadium,” Smith said.
Currently, FC Cincinnati plays at Nippert Stadium, home to the club since 2016.
