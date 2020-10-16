Hamilton shutting portion of road to aid early voting

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A portion of a Hamilton road will be blocked off during early voting hours starting Friday, Oct. 16.
Northbound Hampshire from SR 129 to Princeton Rd. will be closed.
October 16
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Friday)
October 19 – October 25
- 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)
- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24
- 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25
October 26 – November 1
- 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)
- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 (Saturday before Election Day)
- 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1 (Sunday before Election Day)
Week of Election Day: November 2
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2 (Monday before Election Day)
The detour from eastbound SR 129 is to take exit 18 onto Bypass 4., turn left on Bypass 4 and turn left on Princeton Rd. The Board of Elections is located at the end of Princeton Rd.
From westbound SR 129, take Exit 18 onto Bypass 4, turn right on Bypass 4 and turn left on Princeton Rd.
When leaving the Board of Elections, southbound Hampshire is open to SR 129.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.