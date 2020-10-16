Have you seen this person: Man with dementia, epilepsy missing since Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing man, who has dementia and epilepsy.
Glen Houston, 48, went missing from his home on Norcole Lane around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to North College Hill Police Department.
Houston’s sister told officers her brother has dementia and epilepsy.
She also said Houston left behind his glasses, wallet, and cell phone.
His sister told officers this isn’t the first time this has happened. She said normally he finds his way to St. Xavier High School.
Since he has epilepsy, he needs to take his medicine.
Without it, his sister said he could be at risk of having a seizure.
Houston was last known to be wearing black or blue basketball shorts and a plain white shirt.
If you have seen or know where Houston is, please call 513-521-7171.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.