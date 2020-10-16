Indianapolis Colts announce several positive COVID-19 tests ahead of Sunday’s Bengal game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several members of the Indianapolis Colts organization tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Bengals game there Sunday, the team announced Friday.
“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a tweet.
“The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”
So far, Sunday’s 1 p.m. Bengals game is still on.
We have a message into a Bengals spokeswoman and will update this story once we hear back.
