2 ejected, 4 injured in Queen City Ave crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four people were hospitalized Friday following a crash in South Fairmount during which two were ejected from their vehicle, according to the police at the scene.
The crash occurred in the 2000 block of Queen City Avenue near the intersection with Wyoming Avenue.
Reports of the crash came in around 5 p.m.
Officers say they were investigating people inside an SUV. They say the SUV sped up when its occupants saw the patrol car, but that there was never a chase.
Officers say the SUV crashed into a silver truck and then into the median.
Two people were ejected from the SUV. They are hospitalized in serious condition, police say.
A third person in the SUV was not ejected. They crawled out and tried to run away from police after the crash, but were apprehended and taken to the hospital as well, according to police.
Another person was also hospitalized, police say.
Queen City Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic from Wyoming to Quebec Avenue until around 9 p.m., CPD says.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.