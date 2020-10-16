Ivanka Trump making campaign stop in Ault Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - White House advisor and first daughter Ivanka Trump will be in Cincinnati campaigning for her father Friday.
The ‘get out the vote’ rally will be held at Ault Park at 12 p.m.
The event is by invitation only.
Trump’s campaign stop will come 18 days before the Nov. 3 general election in which Ohio again figures to play a decisive role.
"I look forward to being in Ohio on Friday to highlight how President Trump has delivered for hardworking Ohioans, including keeping good paying jobs in America, ensuring increased childcare affordability, providing school choice for parents and students, and negotiating fair trade deals that benefit American workers.
The forgotten men and women of America are forgotten no more under President Trump, and he will continue to fight for them for the next four years," she said in a release about the event.
President Donald Trump most recently visited the state Sept. 21, when he touched down at two ‘Fighting for the American Worker’ events intended to advance the message of economic populism that carried him four years ago.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.