Macy’s hiring more than 1,400 in Ohio for holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Macy’s is holding a National Holiday Hiring event on Thursday, Oct. 22, to fill seasonal positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.
They are looking to hire more than 1,400 in Ohio.
Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store opportunities by phone.
Prior to the hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email.
It will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open positions and additional information are available at macysjobs.com.
