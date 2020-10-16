Man indicted on 13 counts of child porn, more victims possibly out there, authorities say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has now been indicted on more charges connected to child porn after authorities worked to find more possible victims, but they think more could still be out there.
Christopher Muldrow, 33, was indicted on two counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (Level 2 Felony) and 13 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (Level 4 Felony), Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced on Friday.
Originally, he was charged with four counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.
Muldrow was arrested on Oct. 7 after a nationwide task force relayed a tip to the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations (RECI) team about his internet activity, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Investigators found Muldrow would groom, entice, and solicit teenage girls from all over the United States for sexually explicit material, Neil said.
Muldrow was found to be in the possession of a video and photos of young children involved in sexual activity, Deters said.
The prosecutor said this is another instance of an adult taking advantage of a child for his own sexual pleasure.
“Another extremely vile and disturbing case of an adult taking advantage of young, innocent children for his own sexual gratification,” Deters stated.
When Muldrow was first arrested at the start of the month, authorities said they were concerned more victims could still be out there.
This though hasn’t changed.
Deters said on Friday, “we are concerned that there may be more victims of Muldrow who have not come forward.”
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the RECI at 513-352-3673.
