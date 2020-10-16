Ohio Task Force 1 heads home from Hurricane Delta relief in Louisiana

VANDALIA, Ohio (FOX19) Ohio Task Force 1 is headed home right now from assisting residents and federal officials in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Louisiana.
The statewide urban search and rescue unit is expected to arrive about at their warehouse in Vandalia about 4 p.m., according to a news release.
Hurricane Delta, a Category 4 hurricane, was the record-tying fourth named storm of 2020 to strike Louisiana and the record-breaking tenth named storm to strike the U.S.
The task force was one of multiple teams who assisted Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force in Allen Parish, according to the release.
They deployed just over a week ago and most recently checked camps along the Calcasieu River and other rising waters.
They arrived in Baton Rouge Oct. 8 and stayed at their assigned staging area, riding part of the storm with other search and rescue teams and citizens, according to the release.
The team then moved into the Lake Charles area during the storm’s height and moving into areas that the governor of Louisiana had reports of on-going water rescues.
Those rescue needs did not materialize, but the movement of assets provided the state with additional rescue options should they have been needed.
“This is one of the classic reasons FEMA moves teams into storm regions in advance," said Ohio Task Force 1 spokesman, Phil Sinewe.
"The need for quick movement of rescue assets is critical for successful rescues. Moving in days after a storm does not accomplish that goal.”
They also helped local officials determine what type of recovery was needed for the area.
Functioning with a 47-member team, Ohio Task Force 1 alone identified and entered data for just over 15,300 structures.
“All of Ohio can be proud of their Ohio Team. They continue to provide OUTSTANDING work and represent the entire State of Ohio as a population that cares for and steps up to perform tremendous aid for those in need,” said Evan Schumann, OH-TF1′s program manager.
