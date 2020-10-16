Patchy frost to start Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch out for patchy frost across the Tri-State Friday morning and you might want to bring sensitive plants inside or cover them.
We are not expecting a widespread and killing frost, but it it could be heavy enough to cause some plant damage in a few spots.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of our area until 9 a.m.
This includes Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Clinton counties in southwestern Ohio; Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant and Owen counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland in southeastern Indiana.
A Freeze Warning is in up for Ripley, Decatur, Franklin, Fayette and Union in Indiana.
Low temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-to-upper-30s by daybreak.
Later, the high temperature will reach the mid-to-upper 50s. That’s bit lower than normal for this time of year.
We are in for another chance for frost Saturday morning as a second cold front brings more chilly air. Some spots will be closer to freezing by daybreak.
Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs near 60 degrees.
Sunday will bring another rain chance with a few showers possible. It will be warmer, however, with morning lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-60s.
We are in for more rain next week, especially on Monday.
Temperatures will remain be a bit warmer than normal with some highs in 60s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.