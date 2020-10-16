Scuba Santa returns to Newport Aquarium this year

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) -The Newport Aquarium says Scuba Santa will be returning this holiday season.
Starting November 27, Newport Aquarium says, guests will be able to tell Scuba Santa what they want for Christmas while he swims in a tank full of sharks.
The event will end on December 24, according to the aquarium.
They say this will be the 18th year Scuba Santa has made an appearance in Cincinnati.
The aquarium says Scuba Santa will be accompanied by his elf friends plus holiday music and festive lights throughout the aquarium.
“This year, maybe more than ever, traditions are so important,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Director of Guest Experience.
“Scuba Santa and the holiday wonder he brings is just what we all need this winter," Foster said.
Newport Aquarium says COVID-19 precautions will continue to be taken to ensure the aquarium is, “a safe place for families to play.”
They say these precautions include limiting capacity to allow for social distancing so, tickets are required to be purchased in advance.
For tickets, annual passholder reservations and everything you need to know before your next visit, go to NewportAquarium.com/PlaySafe or call 800-406-3474.
