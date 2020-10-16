Thanksgiving food distribution at Freestore Foodbank changing due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to COVID-19, Thanksgiving food distribution at the Liberty Street Market will be different.
Instead of the traditional distribution prior to Thanksgiving, they will provide all of the food item favorites in the market to select as you shop throughout the entire month of November.
From Monday, Nov. 2, to Wednesday, Nov. 25, customers can shop for regular and holiday groceries.
Customers can shop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Customer Connection Center on 112 E. Liberty Street.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.