Tri-State postal worker investigated for alleged Facebook comment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local postal worker is under investigation for a comment he allegedly made on Facebook about election ballots.
The postal worker in question was assigned to the Covington Post Office, according to USPS authorities.
The alleged post reads:
“You know I work the window at the post office right? You know that people wearing MAGA hats and Trump t-shirts are coming in all day ever day and handing me absentee ballots? Whaddaya think happens to those ballots?”
Christopher Allen is a special agent from the USPS’s Office of the Inspector General. Allen submitted the following statement on the alleged incident:
"On October 13, 2020, special agents from the USPSOIG in Covington, Kentucky interviewed the subject who made the comments on Facebook. Our investigation determined that no destruction of or tampering with the United States Mail occurred.
"A Report of Investigation will be issued to the United States Postal Service for any action as they deem appropriate.
“I will point out that the vast majority of the Postal Service’s 630,000 employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals who work around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail, and incidents of this nature are exceedingly rare when put into that context.”
USPS has not said whether the worker in question is still employed.
