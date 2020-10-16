Mayor Cranley announces plan for Greater Cincinnati Water Works customers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley and city and community leaders announced a plan for regional Greater Cincinnati Water Works customers who are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19.
Cranley said he wants to forgive the overdue balance for residential customers that are demonstrating economic hardship.
He said there will be no shutoffs until May 1, 2021.
According to Cranley in July 2019 past due balances were at 3.8 million. In July 2020 that number jumped to 6.5 million.
The plan will be discussed in next weeks City Council meeting.
