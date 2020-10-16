Partial closure of Fifth Street part of former Fountain Place redevelopment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fifth Street between Race and Vine will be closed for a week as part of a nine-month-long renovation of the former Fountain Place retail center.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 24, the street will be closed, according to city officials.
They say the closure is so crews can remove the skywalk that connects Carew Tower and the former Macy’s department store at Fountain Place.
Officials say the demolition of the skywalk is part of 3CDC’s redevelopment of the former Fountain Place retail center.
They say these renovations will require the closure of the sidewalk, curb lane and the adjacent travel lane on Race, Fifth and Vine streets after the skywalk is removed.
Those closures will go into effect by Monday, Oct. 26, and will remain in place for approximately nine months, according to city officials.
They say the exact time of Saturday’s reopening depends on when demolition crews finish.
Motorists traveling on Fifth Street will be detoured north at Elm Street or south at Race Street.
No pedestrian access will be allowed on Fifth during demolition and pedestrians will be detoured to Fourth or Sixth streets.
Visitors to the Hilton Netherland Plaza will be directed to use the hotel’s Race Street entrance and exit.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.