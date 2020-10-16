19-year-old woman charged connection with Hartwell homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 19-year-old woman was charged Friday with aggravated murder in connection with the September shooting death of a man in Hartwell.
Najai Johnson is accused of taking part in a robbery and homicide plot where Rickardo Harris, 23, was killed, according to the criminal complaint.
The charge is based on cellular, video, GPS, and physical evidence as well as witness testimony, court documents read.
Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, Cincinnati police were called to the 8400 block of Tuskegee Lane for a report of shots fired.
Police said Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to court documents.
