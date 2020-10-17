Heavy rain on the way by Monday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon before our next system will bring us some rain chances late on Sunday evening, increasing by Monday morning. A daytime high of 63 degrees on Sunday afternoon, but a gusty afternoon as rain chances increase late.
The rain will become steady to heavy at times by early Monday morning through the day into Tuesday. Rainfall totals will exceed 2 inches in some spots before it tapers late Tuesday.
We will dry out for the middle of the week and back to the low 70′s for daytime highs.
