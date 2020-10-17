‘I love Graeter’s.’ Ivanka Trump stops for ice cream in Cincinnati after speech

Ivanka Trump, an advisor to President Donald Trump and his daughter, places an order at Graeter's ice cream shop in Mariemont, Ohio after speaking at a campaign rally Friday in Cincinnati. (Source: Kareem Elgazzar)
By Scott Wartman and Sharon Coolidge | October 17, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 12:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After giving a speech to hundreds around noon at Ault Park, Ivanka Trump stopped by Graeter’s in Mariemont to get some of Cincinnati’s best ice cream.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say the first daughter was in town to stump for her father’s re-election.

“I love Graeter’s,” Ivanka Trump said as she waited in line at the Graeter’s in Mariemont.

Ivanka Trump makes a stop at the Graeter's in Mariemont after a campaign stop in Ault Park. (Source: Sharon Coolidge)

She ordered a cookies 'n cream ice cream cone for herself and a strawberry ice cream cone for a friend who was with her at the counter. She also stopped to take photos with guests.

This isn’t the first time Graeter’s was a destination after a stop in town.

Ivanka Trump, an advisor to President Donald Trump and his daughter, walks out of Graeter's ice cream shop in Mariemont, Ohio after speaking at a campaign rally Friday in Cincinnati. (Source: Kareem Elgazzar)

Former President Bill Clinton stopped by the Over-the-Rhine Graeter’s in 2016 after he gave a speech at Coney Island. He ordered raspberry sorbet.

