Middletown families gathered to honor memory of a 10-year-old, promote bike safety

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown families gathered Saturday morning to honor the memory of a 10-year-old and promote bike safety.
Middletown Police, Fire, Atrium Medical Center and several other local organizations all joined together to pass out hundreds of bike helmets Saturday morning.
“We have 400 something helmets that we are passing out to the community and we just want to make the awareness about bike safety," Middletown Police Chief David Birk said.
Organizers say the event was put on in memory of Cain Adkins who was hit and killed while riding his bike in September.
They say bike-related injuries like broken bones, scrapes and bruises, and even fatalities have increased and Cain’s deadly accident has sparked calls for child bike safety.
“Especially in those tween ages of having bike accidents. Coming in they’re unhelmeted and of course, we know Cain suffered fatal injuries from not wearing his helmet," Ann Brock director at Atrium Medical Center said.
While bike helmets aren’t invincible, they say fitted ones can lessen the chances of head injuries.
Organizers say the cool helmet designs and colors encourage kids to put them on.
So once kids were fitted for their helmet size, they were excited to pick one that matched their personality.
Every helmet a kid takes home will have Cain’s name and football number on.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.