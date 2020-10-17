Not as cold Saturday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The remainder of Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cool, before we drop back into the mid 40′s for Sunday morning.
Look for increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon before our next system will bring us some rain chances late on Sunday evening, increasing by Monday morning.
A daytime high of 63 degrees on Sunday afternoon, but a gusty afternoon as rain chances increase late.
Then we start out with rain for the new work week through the day Monday into Tuesday morning, before drying out the middle of the week and back to the low 70′s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.