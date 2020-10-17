2 people shot multiple times in Whitewater Township, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people were shot multiple times in Whitewater Township Friday night, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said.
Deputies were dispatched to Shore Lane Friday night for reports of a double shooting.
Sheriff Neil said John Polly, 59, and Chris Black, 36, were shot multiple times by unknown suspects.
Both were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Sheriff Neil says Black is in surgery and is in critical condition, and Polly is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.
