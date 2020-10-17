Search continues for Butler County man missing since May

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friends and family searched Saturday for a Butler County man who has been missing since May.
Yalonda Middleton says she won’t stop searching for her son, Michael McKenney, 29, who went missing earlier this year.
“I don’t understand how he can just go missing. He’s got to be somewhere,” said Middleton.
Middleton said her son was staying with his aunt in May when he packed up, left, and wasn’t heard from.
McKenney’s family searched Hueston Woods again Saturday morning because his vehicle was found there abandoned on Memorial Day.
It’s also a place he liked to frequent, according to family.
“He came to Hueston Woods a lot, he loved camping and loved being outside fishing,” said McKenney’s mother.
Since McKenney has been missing, his mother tells us there have been several searches by park rangers and TexasEquuSearch.
Middleton said they are also posting and receiving tips digitally at #FindMichaelMcKenney and they are looking to hire a private investigator.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up as the search continues to find McKenney.
Middleton said she won’t stop looking for her son, and she wants to know if he’s ok.
“Michael, just call someone and let us know you’re ok, we love you, we miss you. We just want you home,” said Middleton.
