Police search for suspect involved in White Oak Meadows shooting

WHITE OAK MEADOWS, Ohio (FOX19) -Police are searching for a suspect involved in a White Oak Meadows shooting that happened late Sunday morning.
A Hamilton County dispatcher says the shooting took place in the 8200 block of Colerain Avenue.
The suspect, who was in a vehicle, shot two victims in another vehicle, the dispatcher said.
The dispatcher says medics checked out both victims at the scene. One of the victims was checked out due to a glass that shattered in the car.
The names of the victims have not been disclosed at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
