Roughly 18,000 people have flown to Hawaii in first 2 days of pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passenger arrivals to Hawaii are holding steady under the state’s pre-travel testing program.
Roughly 7,800 people arrived in the state on Friday alone, the second day of the program. About 3,300 of those arrivals were visitors, and just over 1,000 were returning residents.
Other arrivals included in the total number are Airline Crew, military service members and people stopping by for a layover.
On Thursday, the first day of the program, there were more than 10,000 arrivals, bringing the Thursday-Friday arrival total to nearly 18,000 people.
On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said based off the first two days of the program, things seem to be going well. Though there is confusion arising over trusted, and non-trusted sites for testing.
“It’s been a pretty good experience so far. We’ve had over 16,000 individuals travel to Hawaii and we’ve had a very small percentage of people not getting their tests properly,” Green said.
Governor Ige confirms that through Sunday, COVID tests taken at non-trusted sources are being accepted in order for travelers to avoid quarantine.
The state says it’s allowing the temporary exemption in order to work through the initial issues of launching the program.
In terms of inter-county travel, on Saturday the governor named eight business partners that are now considered to be trusted sites to administer tests.
The governor also said he’s working with more businesses on the mainland to expand the trusted partner list for pre-travel tests.
