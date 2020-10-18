Volunteers collect signatures to get affordable housing amendment on 2021 ballot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Volunteers gathered this weekend in Washington Park and Findlay Market, collecting petition signatures to get an affordable housing amendment on the May 2021 ballot.
They say the charter amendment would help secure funding for the affordable housing trust fund.
Cincinnati Action for Housing Now volunteer, Michael Volmer, is working to reach an 8-thousand signature goal.
“We have an Affordable Housing Trust Fund that was established in 2017. We trying to get the City of Cincinnati to fund it and oversee it,” Volmer said.
Volmer says the fund has sat untouched and nearly empty since 2017.
That’s why Volmar and other volunteers like Carolyn Fast say they have been out this weekend asking registered voters to help change that.
“We are hoping the City of Cincinnati when they find out this is a priority from the citizens they’re going to allocate money from the general fund," Fast said.
Volunteers say the city could allocate $50 million every year if Cincinnatians get this on the Spring ballot and pass it.
The proposed amendment also states income taxes cannot be raised and provided the city with some other revenue options.
“Fees on traded stocks or developments specifically not meant for affordable housing,” Fast said.
She says the money can help families who have been put out of their homes from developments in OTR and the downtown area.
There are currently 28-thousand people who don’t have access to affordable housing, Fasts adds.
“Especially with COVID, where there have been so many mass layoffs and people who don’t have consistent employment anymore," says Fast.
“We need to be providing resources and solutions for those families," Fast says.
Councilmember Greg Landsman says he supports the charter amendment but also has some concerns.
“We have to be a city where if you work here, you should be able to afford to live here. Period. I’ve pushed for affordable housing investments and reforms and will release a Housing for Everyone Plan by the end of the year. The Charter Amendment will advance the conversation, but I’m not sure how voters or City Hall leaders will feel about an unfunded mandate. That said, the conversation and real action will be critical," Landsman said in a statement.
Fast says they’re a third of the way to reaching their total signature goal.
Volunteers say they will be collecting signatures through February.
