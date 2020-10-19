ADORABLE: Baby rhino finds new toy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It wasn’t the battle of the century, but it will probably be the most adorable thing you see all day.
Ajani Joe, the baby Eastern black rhinoceros born in August at the Cincinnati Zoo has become one of the favorites at the zoo.
His funny antics have been a hit on social media and Monday’s video is sure to do the same.
The almost two-month-old baby rhino was playing around when he came across a stick.
He tussled with the stick, biting it, ramming it, before stomping down on it to finish it off.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.