Bengals come up short at Indy; host Browns in week 7

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) could not have dreamed of a better start to Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts (4-2), but it would go on to end in a nightmarish fashion.
Going up against one of the best defensive teams in the league, the Bengals started fast as the first three offensive drives resulted in touchdowns.
Up 21-0 after the opening 15 minutes, the Bengals looked to be in control.
But that would change before halftime.
The Colts responded with a trio of touchdowns to cut the Bengals' lead to 24-21 before the half.
A Randy Bullock 55-yard field goal in the third quarter extended the Bengals lead to 27-21.
The Colts responded though on the next drive by going 75-yards down the field and capped it off with a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Now trailing 28-27, Joe Burrow led a drive in the early fourth quarter to set up a possible go-ahead field goal attempt.
Bullock’s 48-yard attempt clanked off the right post, ending the drive without any points.
After an Indianapolis field goal extended the Colts' lead to 31-27, Burrow got his chance to respond.
Starting at his own 26-yard line, Burrow and the Bengals moved to midfield in just three plays.
As the drive moved down to the Indianapolis 35-yard line, Burrow threw over the middle to Tyler Boyd, but a Colts' defensive back picked off the throw to crush the Bengals' hopes.
Burrow finished the game with 313-yards in the air, but no passing touchdowns and an interception.
The rookie QB did find the endzone on the ground though.
Running back Joe Mixon also found the endzone once as he finished with 54 rushing yards.
A.J. Green was targeted 11 times, reeling in eight of them for 96 yards.
Rookie Tee Higgins caught six balls for 125 yards on the day.
The Bengals are back home in week seven when they host the in-state and division rival Cleveland Browns (4-2).
The Bengals and Browns played back in week two, which ended in a 35-30 win for Cleveland.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.