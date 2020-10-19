Butler Tech teen driving program stresses seat belts

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - It is National Teen Driver Safety Week and students at Butler Tech have the chance to go through a program called “Project Ignition.”
The leading cause of death among teens is traffic crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
This program at Butler Tech is one of only two offered in Ohio and one of only 20 offered in the nation funded by NHTSA.
The importance of buckling up is highly emphasized and students get the stats on teen and youth crashes.
With Butler County Safe Communities offering resources, students watch a video on the graduated driver licensing law.
Beyond the numbers, the most important part here is the conversation according to Carol Lucio, Butler County Safe Communities Coordinator.
“I can tell you that I wasn’t a great teen driver and, I’m here, but by the grace of God. We lost a Butler Tech student a year and a half ago. He was in the backseat of a crash and didn’t have his seatbelt on. That is relatable, it hits home, it’s close to home,” Lucio said.
In addition, students will get the opportunity to talk with law enforcement and the Butler County coroner.
