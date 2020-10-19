Callie Shaffer, 3, passes away after cancer battle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Callie June Shaffer, the 3-year-old girl whose fight with neuroblastoma has drawn local and national attention, passed away over the weekend, according to the Shaffer family.
Callie died Friday morning, the family said in a post on the Callie Strong Facebook group. The post reads in part:
“Today our sweet warrior Callie June turned in her princess crown for a halo and a pair of wings. She passed so peacefully, all the fears we had about what it will be like in the end, those were nowhere near. She was surrounded by so much love and we are sure she was welcomed in grand style into Heaven. Where there is no more pain, no hospitals, no more owies....finally our tiny but mighty warrior princess can dance and run and play. We are here and we are hurting from our loss but she is free, she will forever be with us.”
The family offered thanks to those who followed Callie through her years-long cancer battle.
“We are only strong because Callie showed us true strength and gave us strength we never knew possible,” the family said.
A fundraiser has been set up to help with costs associated with the burial services and a celebration of life.
The family says they will post information about the celebration of life in the future.
Additionally, the family says Callie’s brother, Tyler, is having a difficult time. They set up an Amazon wishlist for those who want to send him a gift “to put a smile on his face in this difficult time.”
Callie was adopted by parents Candice Beal and Tiffany Shaffer shortly after her diagnosis with neuroblastoma, described as a rare type of cancerous tumor that almost always affects children.
Callie appeared to be cancer-free for a time, but the cancer eventually returned.
She enrolled in a Texas-based clinical trial for an experimental treatment in June 2020.
Callie’s parents made a heartwarming video in August showing her play in a castle like the princess they say she always wanted to be.
