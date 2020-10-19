Callie Shaffer, 3, passes away after cancer battle

“Today our sweet warrior Callie June turned in her princess crown for a halo and a pair of wings. She passed so peacefully, all the fears we had about what it will be like in the end, those were nowhere near. She was surrounded by so much love and we are sure she was welcomed in grand style into Heaven. Where there is no more pain, no hospitals, no more owies....finally our tiny but mighty warrior princess can dance and run and play. We are here and we are hurting from our loss but she is free, she will forever be with us.”