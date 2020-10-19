Cincinnati police officer accused of outing undercover cop expected to change plea

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer accused of exposing an undercover colleague to a nightclub owner under investigation and concealing $81,000 in off-duty income is expected to change her plea Monday, federal court records show.
Quiana Campbell is scheduled to have a 11 a.m. virtual hearing with U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett.
She has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to federal agents and filing false income tax returns.
If convicted as it stands now, she could spend up to eight years in federal prison.
Campbell came to the attention of federal officials as part of a money laundering and drug trafficking investigation into local nightclubs who may have been “tipped off” about raids and possibly protected by “members of the Cincinnati Police Department,” according to court records unsealed earlier this year.
Investigators said they found text messages from January 2015 in which a nightclub owner texted Campbell to ask about a specific person who had visited the club.
“She’s an officer….” Campbell wrote back, federal court records state. She also discussed possible reasons police would be investigating the club, writing: “They work on random nights and go into different bars. If they come back again next weekend I would say yes.”
When federal agents questioned Campbell about the text conversation, they said she lied to them. Campbell told the agents she would never confirm if an individual was a police officer because if they were working in an undercover capacity it would put them in danger.
Campbell also allegedly failed to report on her federal tax returns cash income that she earned working off-duty details.
According to police records, Campbell earned more than $81,000 in total working off-duty details in 2015, 2016 and 2017. She did not report an accurate income when filing her taxes.
She has been with the Cincinnati Police Department for 11 years.
Campbell has been on desk duty since November 2018, when she was stripped of her gun badge and police powers, according to her personnel file.
She became a Cincinnati police officer in December 2008 and worked in Districts 1 and 5 and then was transferred to District 4, where she spent time in the Neighborhood Liaison Unit. She worked several off-duty details, including ones at nightclubs, bars and at Cincinnati Reds games, police records show.
Campbell was working in the police impound lot when officials placed her on desk duty, her personnel file shows. Under suspended police powers, she has been unable to work off-duty details.
Campbell is the second Cincinnati police officer in the past year to face charges of filing a false income tax return.
A colleague of Campbell’s who also worked scores of off-duty nightclub details, retired Cincinnati police captain, Michael Savard, entered pleas last year to federal charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return.
Savard admitted to asking for and accepting a $5,000 bribe from an unnamed sergeant to retire early so the sergeant could be promoted, federal court records show.
He recently was sentenced to five years probation on each charge of bribery and filing a false income tax return.
The sentences are running concurrently, or at the same time.
Savard also can no longer have a firearm.
He had faced 12 to 18 months in prison.
