City Council Member David Mann requests city administration to take action regarding dangerous Pleasant Ridge Road

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (FOX19) -After several complaints and one fatality on Langdon Farm Road, City Council Member David Mann is requesting immediate action from the city administration regarding the road’s safety.
The motion, which will be presented to the council, states for the city administration to work with the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood representatives on the project, scheduled to start in 2022.
Officials say The Pleasant Ridge Community Council submitted plans to restripe the lanes from four lanes to two lanes, which will help slow down the speed.
Even though it will not start until 2022, temporary measures will be put in place.
