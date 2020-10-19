Hamilton County deputy critically hurt in crash remains in coma, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A corporal with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office who was critically hurt in a crash this month remains in a coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.
Corporal Adam McMillan, 42, suffered serious head injuries in the crash with a Metro bus on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road on Thursday, Oct. 8. Sheriff Jim Neil has said.
The 19-year law enforcement veteran was traveling westbound on Beechmont when his cruiser struck an oncoming bus at the intersection about 6:18 p.m.
The bus then caused a chain of crashes involving three other vehicles before striking a utility pole.
Corporal McMillan’s cruiser was in the left thru-lane, Neil said, and the bus was headed eastbound, attempting to turn onto Eight Mile when they collided.
Related story | Sheriff asks for prayers, gives update on injured deputy
One other person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Anderson Township fire crews extricated Corporal McMillan from his cruiser.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit.
Sheriff’s officials say they continue to ask for prayers and remain optimistic Corporal McMillan will recover. He has not regained consciousness since the crash, sheriffs officials say.
One of his co-workers and close friends, Deputy Jason Hovekamp, started a GoFundMe account to raise money to help with his bills and medical expenses.
So far, more than 250 people have donated $17,000 toward a $25,000 goal.
His recovery will be several weeks to months, Hovekamp wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.