Local breweries take top prizes at virtual Great American Beer festival

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few local breweries took part in the virtual Great American Beer Festival over the weekend, including two breweries who captured top prizes.
Brink Brewing Company in College Hill, Fretboard Brewing in Blue Ash, and Sam Adams Brewery participated in the festival along with 1,700 other national breweries.
“Normally, it a chance for breweries all across the U.S. to show off their flagship beers and new stuff they’re working on,” General Manager of Sam Adams Brewery in Cincinnati Keith McEly said.
Judges pick a gold, silver, and bronze medal winner in 90 different categories.
Brink Brewing Company won gold in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout category, and Fretboard Brewing won silver in the Belgian-Style Ale category.
Even though Sam Adams did not win any prizes this year, they did win the competition’s top prize more than three decades ago for their flagship beet, the Boston lager.
“This beer back in 1985, pretty soon after the company started, Jim submitted it to Great American Beer Festival, and it won best beer in America back in 1985,” McEly said. “We have a long, storied history with Great American Beer Festival.”
Officials say there were 8,800 entries from 1,700 breweries.
Here is a full list of the winners.
