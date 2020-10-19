Longworth Hall nightclub reinvents itself to survive pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When Energy Nightclub reopened its doors Saturday after a seven-month closure due to the pandemic, it did so as Energy Lounge. Now it looks nothing like it did in March, but owner Danny Scott says the businesses needed to adapt in order to survive.
Located in Longworth Hall, Energy Lounge employs projection mapping, video walls, music videos and social distancing to create a unique, still enjoyable experience.
That is Scott, who says the pandemic forced a new approach to nightlife.
“It really is something unique,” Scott said. 'I’ve never seen anything like it myself. And we knew we had to do that. We have to make as much noise as we can and let people know we can still come out and enjoy yourselves in a different way and a safe way."
Scott says the newly christened “lounge” barely broke even the first night they opened, but adds that’s how it goes when launching something new.
Just 100 people were allowed in Saturday compared to the pre-pandemic capacity of 1,000. There wasn’t much dancing going on either.
“A few people, when their favorite song game on, they wanted to jump up for a minute,” Scott recalled. “And everybody that we dealt with this past Saturday, they understand the seriousness of this and the seriousness of following the rules.”
Scott says the new model is a bandaid for now, with a goal of surviving the pandemic while providing people a safe night out.
He adds the next time the lounge will open it will be for their Halloween event. Ticket reservations are required.
