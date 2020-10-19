Looking for your lost dog? Here’s where to check in Hamilton County

HAMILTON CO., Ohio (FOX19) - If you have lost your dog in Hamilton County, there’s one place you need to check for your pet.
The Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society said 20% of their total capacity is made up of stray dogs.
As the only animal shelter in Hamilton County taking in stray dogs, the humane society said they are the place to call if you have lost your dog.
On Sunday alone, the Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society said they had 17 dogs brought in to them.
To check if your lost pet is at their animal shelter, call 513-541-7387.
