Man arrested in beating attack that left victim in coma

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Bond Hill man is accused of beating a victim so severely, he is now in a coma.
Stephen Irving, 40, is scheduled to appear in court Monday on a felonious assault charge.
Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit he punched a male victim in the face and knocked him unconscious in the 3700 block of Reading Road in Avondale on Sept 4.
Then, police say, he stomped the victim on his head while he lay unconscious.
The victim later suffered seizures and is now hospitalized and in a coma, according to the court record.
A motive in the attack was not disclosed in court filings.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.