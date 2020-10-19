Mike’s Carwash raises record amount for Reds Community Fund

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mike’s Carwash raised more than $66,000 for the Reds Community Fund.
The 2020 total was a single season, donation record.
Since partnering with the Reds in 2015, Mike’s Carwash has raised more than $250,000 for the Community Fund through its various promotional programs.
“Our partnership with Mike’s Carwash has always been tremendous,” said Charley Frank, Reds Community Fund executive director. “However, they went above and beyond with the Kids Win Wednesday promotion during this uncertain spring and summer. With so many of our traditional fundraising sources unavailable this year, this extraordinary commitment helped keep our Academy programs moving forward into this fall and winter. We’re incredibly grateful for this uncommon level of support.”
“Mike’s has been proud to support the mission of the Reds Community Fund since 2015 through our BowTie Tuesday promotion,” said Mike Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “So, when the season was suspended in March, we created Kids Win Wednesday, for which we donated to the Community Fund for every Ultimate Wash sold. And, in typical fashion, our loyal customers stepped up, making Kids Win Wednesday a huge success for the Fund. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.