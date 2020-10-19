Police search for missing 20-year-old woman

Police search for missing 20-year-old woman
Officers are searching for 20-year-old Tilynn Harris. She was reported missing Sunday. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 19, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 8:52 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers are searching for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from Mt. Airy Sunday.

Tilynn Harris was last seen in the 2900 block of High Forest Avenue on Friday, police said.

Officers say she is with her she was headed to the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library and is with her 2-year-old son.

Harris is five feet and five inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 118 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact district five police at 513-765-8500.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.