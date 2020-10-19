Police search for missing 20-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers are searching for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from Mt. Airy Sunday.
Tilynn Harris was last seen in the 2900 block of High Forest Avenue on Friday, police said.
Officers say she is with her she was headed to the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library and is with her 2-year-old son.
Harris is five feet and five inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 118 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact district five police at 513-765-8500.
