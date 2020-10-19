Police search for 19-year-old missing since late September

Dominic Allen, 19, was last seen on Sept. 26, according to police. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | October 19, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 6:09 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police hope you can help them find a missing 19-year-old man.

Dominic Allen hasn’t been seen since around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to police.

That night, Allen told his parents he was going to visit a friend, police said.

That was the last time his family says they heard from him.

Allen is described as:

  • 5′09″
  • 150lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

Anyone with information on where Allen is or might is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212.

