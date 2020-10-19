Police search for 19-year-old missing since late September

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police hope you can help them find a missing 19-year-old man.
Dominic Allen hasn’t been seen since around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to police.
That night, Allen told his parents he was going to visit a friend, police said.
That was the last time his family says they heard from him.
Allen is described as:
- 5′09″
- 150lbs
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
Anyone with information on where Allen is or might is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212.
