Police trying to identify suspects seen stealing ATM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The two people accused of stealing an ATM and tobacco products are trying to be identified by the Cincinnati Police Department.
On Sunday, the suspects were caught on video hauling an ATM out of a store in the 1700 block of Blue Rock Street, police said.
The vehicle used in the crime is believed to be an older model GMC or Chevy truck, possibly with Indiana plates, according to CPD.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call 513-569-8582.
