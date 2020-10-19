Police trying to identify suspects seen stealing ATM

The stole an ATM and tobacco products from a store in the 1700 block of Blue Rock Street in Northside, according to police. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet | October 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 2:11 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The two people accused of stealing an ATM and tobacco products are trying to be identified by the Cincinnati Police Department.

On Sunday, the suspects were caught on video hauling an ATM out of a store in the 1700 block of Blue Rock Street, police said.

The vehicle used in the crime is believed to be an older model GMC or Chevy truck, possibly with Indiana plates, according to CPD.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call 513-569-8582.

