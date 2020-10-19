Rain continues on Monday afternoon through Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we continue into your Monday afternoon expect periods of steady rain to remain, the rain will taper to lighter less widespread showers. Showers are expected in the area into Tuesday late morning. A total of 1 to 2 inches likely for the two day rain event.
Look for temperatures to stay near 60 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, then back to the 70′s for the middle of the week.
Wednesday, Thursday and the daytime hours of Friday will be dry with rain returning to the Tristate Friday evening or night. Occasional rain and thunder will return to the area for the coming weekend.
After a warm stretch of weather this week, cooler than normal conditions will return next week.
