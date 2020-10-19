Reds announce new president of baseball operations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A familiar face within the Reds’ front office will now take on the President of Baseball Operations duties.
Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall was announced on Monday as the replacement for Dick Williams, who resigned on Oct. 7.
Krall has served as the Reds general manager for the last three years and has been with the organization for 18 years.
“We are excited for Nick to assume the lead over our baseball operations,” said Reds CEO Bob Castellini. “His hands-on approach as General Manager gives us the opportunity to reinstate that role as the top position in our baseball department and keep the years of hard work that happened under his purview producing stronger, more competitive teams.”
When Krall was hired in 2003, he started out by overseeing the Reds' advance scouting preparation.
From 2008-2013, Krall served as the Assistant Director of Baseball Operations.
He was named as the Senior Director of Baseball Operations in 2014 and held that title until he was promoted a year later to Assistant GM.
