Traffic to shift on Dixie Highway in Boone County due to pavement repairs

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Construction workers will be working on pavement repairs on Dixie Highway between U.S. 42 and Dortha Avenue starting Monday, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet [KYTC] said.
From Monday through Friday, northbound traffic will be diverted to the southbound side. The southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.
Temporary traffic signals will be put in place, KYTC said.
Delays will probably occur, KYTC said. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.
