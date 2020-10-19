Tri-State school cancels remainder of football season after positive COVID-19 test

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The varsity and junior varsity football season for Middletown High School are canceled due to COVID-19, the school announced.
A Middletown High School football coach tested positive for COVID-19 and the school said because of that that they are canceling the rest of the season.
The cancelation of the season, according to Middletown Schools, will allow the health department to conduct contact tracing and the facilities to be properly cleaned.
The school says all workouts for the remainder of the season are also canceled.
