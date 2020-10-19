Warren Co. up to level 3 on state’s COVID-19 advisory alert map

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Warren County Health Department released a list of contributing factors they say is increasing the COVID-19 cases in the area.
The county is now in the red level on Ohio’s advisory map, Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week.
Warren County now joins Butler, Hamilton, Highland, and Adams as counties with the red designation on the state’s advisory alert map.
The warning system evaluates counties on seven data indicators which, according to DeWine, identify the level of risk for each county.
The counties are then assigned to one of four color-coded levels representing that risk level.
- Level 1 - Yellow
- Level 2 - Orange
- Level 3 - Red
- Level 4 - Purple
In Warren County, the health department said the increase in outpatient visitations caused them to go to the red level.
“The outpatient visits indicator in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System triggered Warren County moving to red. Outpatient visit numbers have increased. The number of people visiting outpatient settings with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis codes is important to understand how many people are sick enough to go to the doctor’s office.”
The Warren County Health Department did not single out any certain event that is contributing to increasing in cases.
Instead, they listed numerous types of events where COVID-19 can spread easily: residents having family gatherings, smaller groups of friends/neighbors getting together, weddings, funerals, sports team members going out together after games/practices, workplaces becoming more relaxed in following precautions and in individuals not wearing masks.
Gov. DeWine will give the latest data on Ohio’s COVID-19 data Tuesday at 2 p.m.
