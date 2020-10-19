Wet commute: Rain will be heavy at times

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect steady and sometimes heavy rain on your morning commute Monday, FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.
As the day progresses, the rain will taper to lighter less widespread showers.
It will be a soggy and chilly day.
The high temperature will struggle to reach 59 degrees, Marzullo says.
Showers are expected to linger until late Tuesday morning.
The high will be in the low 60s.
We will remain dry Wednesday through most of Friday before rain returns Friday night, according to Marzullo.
A warm front will arrive Wednesday, pushing high temperatures up into the mid-to-upper-70s.
After a warm stretch of weather this week, cooler-normal-conditions will return next week.
